ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.