ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)’s share price were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43, approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

About ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFU)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

