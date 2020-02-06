ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS)’s stock price were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.76, approximately 8,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 90,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 1,627.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.50% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.