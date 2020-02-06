Provident Trust Co. Has $244.73 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,464.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.52. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

