Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $13.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

