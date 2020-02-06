PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after buying an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 438,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $86.40. 4,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

