Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the information services provider will earn $10.51 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $49.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $78.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $90.82 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.42.

GOOG stock opened at $1,448.23 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.40. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,615,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

