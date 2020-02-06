Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Issued By Northcoast Research

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.