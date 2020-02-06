Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Average” rating and a $1,010.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

CMG opened at $854.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $857.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $816.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $519.09 and a 1 year high of $893.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

