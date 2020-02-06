Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $139.14 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

