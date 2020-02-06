Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Saia in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $13,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saia by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.