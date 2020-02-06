Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.79 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

