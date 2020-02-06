Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 878,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 406,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

