Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. William Blair also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

FLT stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.24. 18,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.73. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $327.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

