QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04, 13,094,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 7,253,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QEP. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $14,527,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

