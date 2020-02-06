Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $34.87. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qiagen shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 108,426 shares.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Commerzbank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $121,168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,600,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 717,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qiagen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after purchasing an additional 505,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,957,000 after purchasing an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.