QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will post $119.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the highest is $122.05 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $476.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $479.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $524.20 million to $541.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter.

QTS stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. 675,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

