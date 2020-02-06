Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,718,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 816,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 413,613 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

