Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

