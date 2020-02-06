Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 937 Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU CORP/ADR were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCY traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 9,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

