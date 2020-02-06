Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.47. 44,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,660. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

