Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $812,080.00 and $2,286.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

