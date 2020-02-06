Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 575,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

