Radium (RADS) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $2,602.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025156 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,944,549 coins and its circulating supply is 3,932,942 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

