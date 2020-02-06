Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 36,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.