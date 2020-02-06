Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $14.58 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

