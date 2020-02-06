Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $22,926,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,683,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 985,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

