Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.53. 34,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.