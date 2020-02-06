Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. 1,280,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

