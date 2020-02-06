Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,268 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $42,055.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $143,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $709,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,102.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,840 shares of company stock worth $15,181,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $78.46. 12,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,770. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.04 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

