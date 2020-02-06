Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,322 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

CHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

