Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.22.

TSE NPI opened at C$29.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.55. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$30.11. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.