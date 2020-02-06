Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, reaching C$28.75. The company had a trading volume of 114,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,555. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -251.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.76.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

