Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.44 EPS.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 696,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.