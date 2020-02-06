RealChain (RCT) Market Capitalization Tops $169,225.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. RealChain has a market capitalization of $169,225.00 and $12,579.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,730,502 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

