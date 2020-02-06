Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVY)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49, 620 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 336,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVS Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

