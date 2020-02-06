Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 7.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $224.50 and last traded at $228.58, 943,462 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 414,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.74.

Several research firms recently commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,359,894.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

