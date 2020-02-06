Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Novartis (NOVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Novartis (VTX: NOVN) recently:

1/31/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 89 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 113 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 100 price target on by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 113 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 85 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 91 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Novartis was given a new CHF 93 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 105 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 82 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 105 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Novartis was given a new CHF 92 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Novartis AG has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

