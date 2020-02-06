Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (TSE: IFC):
- 2/6/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00.
- 1/31/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$145.00.
- 1/30/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2020 – Intact Financial had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 209,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,872. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$107.00 and a 12 month high of C$155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.37. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.
