Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intact Financial (IFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (TSE: IFC):

2/6/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00.

1/31/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$145.00.

1/30/2020 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Intact Financial had its “sector perform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 209,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,872. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$107.00 and a 12 month high of C$155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.37. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89.

Get Intact Financial Co alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.