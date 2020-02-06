Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varian exited the fiscal first quarter on a weak note. However, the company continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid overseas growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. Varian retained its outlook for fiscal 2020. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit was weak in the quarter. Moreover, Varian saw some softness in orders in Japan. Reflective of these, the stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

1/30/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

1/30/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Varian Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. A solid guidance for fiscal 2020 paints a bright picture as well. Expansion in gross and operating margins is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit saw a soft quarter. Moreover, Varian’s APAC revenues were hurt by headwinds in Japan.”

1/2/2020 – Varian Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.51. 379,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06.

Get Varian Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.