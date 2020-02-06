Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regal Beloit by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,658. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.