Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. Regal Beloit also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.65-6.05 EPS.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,670. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

