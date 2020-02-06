Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Shares Up 5.4%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.74 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28), 43,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 15.43 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.82.

Regal Petroleum Company Profile (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

