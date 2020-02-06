Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest Buys 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.
RBNC stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.