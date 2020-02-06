Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest Buys 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Ruskin Alexander Vest bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

RBNC stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.38. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.