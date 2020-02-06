Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 5.3%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 126,753 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 317,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

