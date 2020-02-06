Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REMYF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $105.00 on Monday. Remy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $148.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.10.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.