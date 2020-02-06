Research Analysts Set Expectations for Telefonica S.A.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Telefonica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefonica’s FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

TEF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

