Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 148 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $97.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $480,780.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $605,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

