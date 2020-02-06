Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.