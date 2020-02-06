Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,578 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

